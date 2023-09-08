Osun govt reads riot act to dog owners

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Worried by the death of a baby from dog attack in Osogbo, the state capital recently, Osun State government has warned dog owners to tame their dogs or face prosecution.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Tola Faseru, disclosed this while meeting with dog breeders, owners and veterinary outfits in the state.

A publication in the state bulleting on Friday stated that Faseru said the state would not condone dogs unleashing terror on residents.

“Henceforth, dog owners will face necessary disciplinary action in line with the dictates of the law if any of their dogs is found culpable.

“The rate at which unlicensed dogs roam the streets aimlessly is unfortunate.

“It is now compulsory for all veterinary outfits to ensure that they are registered with the state government.

“Similarly, all dogs must get anti-rabies vaccination certificate, which must be duly signed by a certified veterinarian,” he said.

The Commissioner also consoled with the family of a dog bite victim in Hallelujah Estate Area, Osogbo, where a dog killed a five month-old baby and injured the mother.