Osun govt closes Ospoly, freezes account over rectorship dispute

Osogbo – Osun state government on Thursday ordered the immediate closure of the State Polytechnic, Iree over a rectorship dispute.

The State Government had in July this year suspended Dr Tajudeen Odetayo as the Rector and subsequently appointed Mr Kehinde Alabi in an acting capacity.

But, Odetayo through his counsel, Rasheed Adeniyi, on August 21, 2023, approached the Industrial Court with an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants/respondents, their servants, privies, employees or howsoever described from giving effects to the letter of suspension dated 11th July, 2023 and letter of query dated 1st August 2023 given to the claimant/applicant herein or in any way interfering with the claimant/applicant’s position as the Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction before this court.

Justice O. A. Ogunbowale, who presides over the matter in Lagos, granted the order sought by the claimant and restrained the state government and its agent from acting on the matter pending the determination of the suit before it.

He (Odetayo) resumed back to office earlier on Thursday, showing the court injuction to the Chief Security Officer of the school before proceeding to the Rector’s office accompanied by lecturers by an ASUP faction in his support.

Similarly, another faction loyal to the acting Rector gathered at a hall in the school to strategize on the plan of action before Alabi sought for calm.

However, in a bid to ensure peace on the campus, the state government in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole directed staff and students to proceed on a two-week break and also froze the institution’s account.

It reads, “This is to inform the general public, particularly members of staff and students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree to proceed on two (2) weeks break, with immediate effect.

“The immediate break is a necessary action in order to maintain peace in the Institution consequent upon the forceful return of the suspended Rector, Dr. T.A. Odetayo.

“The general public should also note that School accounts have been frozen with immediate effect and it is imperative that everyone cooperates fully and adheres to these directives”.