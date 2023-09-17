Osun gov’s averted crash: We’ve commenced investigation — NCAA, NSIB

•As Adeleke alleges sabotage

By Shina Abubakar & Prince Okafor

FOLLOWING allegations that there was sabotage in the aircraft conveying Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and some of his aides, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, yesterday, said they were not aware of the incident but noted that investigation into the matter has commenced.

Governor Adeleke was scheduled to fly from Lagos to Abuja on Dr Deji Adeleke’s private jet but the pilot had to call it off after discovering a fault in the engine just as it began taxing.

Investigation has commenced —NCAA

Reacting to the incident, Director-General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, said a full-blown investigation of the incident has since commenced.

Nuhu, in a statement, said: “The Aviation Minister, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, received with concern reports of an aborted take-off of a Bombardier Global Express 605 jet operated by Pacific Energy Company Limited at the Lagos airport on September 4th 2023.

“The aircraft was carrying Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and his team on a scheduled flight to Abuja.

“Once alerted, the Minister contacted the Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, and was briefed accordingly.

“A mandatory report was submitted on September 6, 2023, in compliancewith Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARS). The operator submitted the report through the new web-based National Aviation Safety Reporting System, SMS Pro, deployed by NCAA in collaboration with the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, in compliance with the provisions of ICAO mandated State Safety Programme and the Civil Aviation Act 2022. A full-blown investigation of the incident has since commenced.

“While expressing relief that the incident ended without any harm, the Minister assured that the outcome of NCAA’s investigation and recommendations will be implemented in line with Nig. CARS and global best practices.

“NCAA assures the travelling public that it will double its efforts in collaboration with NSIB to maintain and improve upon the high safety aviation standards set in the country over the past decade.

“The Minister has on several occasions stated that safety of the aviation industry is the number one objective of his administration.”

We suspect sabotage —Adeleke’s spokesperson

Earlier, Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed, described the excuse given by owners of the hanger that a bird nest within the engine led to the fault as flimsy, saying there are strong reasons to believe that the two engines in the aircraft were tampered with.

He said: “Contrary to the claim by the hanger owner that birds’ nests caused the incident, birds’ nests are made with straws not bidding wires as in this case.

“The near-fatal incident was averted shortly after boarding and less than two minutes after commencement of taxing on the tarmac.

“An early warning noise from the engines immediately prompted the pilots to direct evacuation of the passengers. Everything happened within five minutes.

“Early reports from the internal investigation indicated sabotage. But the authorities, locally and internationally, are still investigating the incident.

“We, however, want to assure the public that Governor Adeleke and his aides are safe and there was no injury or any outward explosion on the plane. “The Governor expressed his deep appreciation to well-wishers and supporters who have been calling since the report of the incident. Mr Governor is hale and hearty.”