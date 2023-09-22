Osun community protest alleged imposition of monarch

By Shina Abubakar

SOME residents of Ifon-Orolu in Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State, yesterday, stormed the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Osogbo protesting an attempt to impose a monarch on the community by the state government.

The protesters from the Odunolu ruling house in the town, comprising men, women and youths, carried placards with several inscriptions such as Don’t impose Morounfolu ruling house on us, Olufon stool not for sale, Allow judicial process run its course and On 1979 Olufon Chieftaincy Declaration we stand, among others.

Their spokesperson, Adegboyega Oyedeji said: “We want to draw the attention of Governor Ademola Adeleke and other stakeholders to the evil being perpetrated by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matter through the collaboration of the Permanent Secretary and some officials from the Ministry of Justice.

“In 2021, after the passage of Oba Adekunle Magbagbeola, the immediate past government wrote to our family based on the provision of the existing 1979 Chieftaincy Declaration that is governing the appointment of Olufon of Ifon, as it is our turn to present candidates, being the third on the list after Morounfolu and Olumoyero.

“We have nominated candidates and they have paid the necessary dues to the government, they have obtained the necessary forms, and we are about to select a candidate when the Moronfolu ruling house went to court that they are dissatisfied with the 1979 Chieftaincy Declaration used by the Osun State Government, since then, we have been in court, and the case is still ongoing.

“However, we suddenly heard that the government had written another letter to a non-existent Olaojo line based on a 1988 Declaration, that they should commence another process of selecting a new monarch when a case is still pending in court and nobody has withdrawn any case. “

Osun govt reacts

When contacted, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment said the letter given to the Olaojo was based on information that the disputing parties have withdrawn the case before the court, but quickly added that the aggrieved ruling house should submit a petition to the Ministry.

He, however, assured that justice would be done.

“We, therefore, draw the attention of the governor to the illegality being perpetrated over the matter as it is capable of setting the community on fire. Presently, there is no peace in the town and government should not complicate matters in the community.”