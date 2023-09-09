Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu, says verdict great for Nigeria’s democracy

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated President Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on their victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Osinbajo, in a statement on his official Facebook page, stated that “the ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law.”

He said, “Congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, and our great party the All Progressives Congress on the judicial affirmation of the victory at the Presidential election of February 25th 2023.

“This ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and it’s rule of law. The practice of democracy in our nation has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on our courts in the event of dispute.

“Our Nation now needs all of us, to work together to address our challenges and to deliver the realization of the incredible potentials of our Nation.”

Recall Vanguard reported that the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the petitions presented by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi; and upheld the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25 polls.