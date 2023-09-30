Osimhen scores, leaves penalty as Napoli down Lecce 4-0

Ci Napoli 27/092023 – campionato di calcio serie A / Napoli-Udinese / nella foto: Victor Osimhen || 277029_0092 2023 Calcio Championnat italien Serie A football

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen came off the bench and scored the second goal in the Serie A encounter against Lecce on Saturday.

Osimhen was not named in the starting XI put forward by coach Rudi Garcia, but the Nigerian forward scored for the second game running after the incident where the official Napoli TikTok mocked him for his penalty miss against Bologna.

The 24-year-old scored minutes after coming on in the second half to replace Giovanni Simeone. Osimhen headed the ball home from a perfectly floated cross from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the back post.

However, for the second game running, the Nigerian forward, since his mocked miss, left a penalty for his teammate.

Napoli was awarded a penalty in the closing minute of the game after Lecce midfielder Ramadani brought down substitute Gianluca Gaetano. Another substitute, Matteo Politano, scored the spot-kick.

The Partenopei will face Real Madrid next Tuesday in Matchday 2 of the Champions League.