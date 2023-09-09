Osimhen, Oban, Awoniyi, Boniface – Battle for position ahead of AFCON 2024

Enitan Abdultawab

The Super Eagles will play their last qualifying match of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Sao Tome and Principe on September 10 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Nigeria is currently at the top of group A, ahead of Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone, and have qualified for the competition set to take place in Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.

While Super Eagles players will wait to see under whose gaffer they will play in the AFCON, it’s worthy of note that there are more than enough players that can morph into a formidable squad that can take on any African team.

Most notably, the Nigerian team has an abundance of talents in the central forward position, and it will be interesting to see who makes it to the campaign and starting XI come January 2024.

Victor Osimhen, Gift Oban, Victor Boniface, and Taiwo Awoniyi are currently flying high in their respective teams. Napoli will hope Osimhen builds on his form, given his brilliant exploits last season for the Italian side. This season, Osimhen has netted three goals in three matches so far for the Nezaruuzians. Three goals—and still counting.

Gift Oban is another sensation in Europe, and his games have caught the eyes of top managers who might snap him up from Belgian side Gent. The 21-year-old has scored six brilliant goals for the club in just nine appearances and doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Taiwo Awoniyi is currently finding life easy once more after scoring thirteen goals last season for Nottingham Forest. This season, the former Union Berlin man has linked up well in play and has netted three goals in four games for the English side.

Victor Boniface was all over the news when he won Player of the Week and Goal of the Week at Bayern Leverkusen last week. It’s been an impressive week for the 22-year-old, who has now scored five goals in four games for the German side.

It remains to be seen if these four can maintain their shooting form as well as their muscles and bones ahead of AFCON 2023. If anything, the Super Eagles deserve a striker who has an eye for goals, and it might be a great selection dilemma for the coach if these four are readily available.