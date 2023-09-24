Osimhen misses penalty in Napoli’s goalless draw with Bologna

Napoli’s underwhelming start to the season persisted after a missed penalty by Victor Osimhen condemned the Serie A champions to a 0-0 draw at Bologna on Sunday.

The Nigerian striker fired his penalty wide of the target in the 72nd minute after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s deflected cross had struck the arm of substitute Riccardo Calafiori.

After a run of two wins, a defeat and two draws, the champions are languishing in seventh place in the standings and trail leaders Inter Milan by seven points. Bologna are 11th with six points.

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia tried to remain positive despite the result.

“The negative element is the result, but the performance was good, especially in the first half,” he told newsmen.

“We had some tactics that worked but are not entirely happy because there is no victory.”

