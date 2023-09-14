Home » Sports » Osimhen, Messi leads nominees list for 2023 FIFA The Best Men’s Player Award
Sports

September 14, 2023

Osimhen, Messi leads nominees list for 2023 FIFA The Best Men’s Player Award

Super Eagles and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the 2023 FIFA The Best Men’s Player Award.

The 24-year-old has been nominated for his second award in a week after making the 30-man shortlist for the 2023 Ballon d’Or Men’s Player Award.

Osimhen had a stellar 2022–23 season with Napoli, leading the club to their first Serie A title in 33 years, and also won the golden boot.

Also nominated is the current holder, Lionel Messi. Messi won the Ligue 1 title with PSG last season and was named in the Ligue 1 team of the year.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe also made the list. The French forward finished as the runner-up in 2022.

See full list

Victor Osimhen

Lonel Messi

Julian Alvarez

Marcelo Brozovic

Kevin DeBruyne

Ikay Gundogan

Ering Haaland

Rodri

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kylian Mbappe

Declan Rice

Bernado Silva

