Osimhen apologises to Napoli coach, teammates over outburst

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has apologised to manager Rudi Garcia over his outburst after he was subbed off during their 0-0 draw with Bologna last weekend.

Osimhen had missed a penalty in the second half of the encounter before being taken off the game with four minutes left on the clock plus added time.

As the Super Eagles star left the pitch, he demonstrated annoyance at the decision of Garcia to have him taken off the pitch amid the team’s search for a winner.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Monday revealed that Osimhen has apologised.

Romano tweeted: “Victor Osimhen has apologised today to manager Garcia and Napoli teammates after showing disappointment when subbed off yesterday.

“Osimhen said in dressing room speech that he was overreacting as he always wants to win.

“Napoli also confirm confidence in Rudi Garcia but positive results are needed.”