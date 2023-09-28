Oshodi-Apapa gridlock: Truckers, stakeholders agree on new order for sanity restoration

*Traffic congestion on the Berger axis of Oshodi-Apapa expressway due to reconstruction of the road

…As Lagos orders truckers to use ABAT truck parks, others for call-up system

...to maintain lane discipline immediately

…sets up 8-Man implementation c’ttee

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, representatives of transporter unions, truckers and port operators, on Thursday, reached a mutual agreement on the implementation of new order to ensure free flow of traffic along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and port access roads with immediate effect.

The Lagos State Government, however, mandated all truckers, both container-laden and tankers to henceforth make use of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Trailer Park at Orile-Iganmu, and three other identified parks, apart from various private holding-bays and leave based on call-up system that should be resuscitated after been abandoned at Mile-2 axis of Apapa.

The other Truck Parks made available to truckers are: Bellington and Daven Parks among privately operated Holding-Bays around Apapa.

State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Oshinyemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa and, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Engr. Abdulafiz Toriola, led government delegation at the stakeholders’ meeting which included: Leaders of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, Lagos State Transport Management Authority, LASTMA, Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, among others, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

An 8-Man Implementation Committee was created at the end of the meeting which lasted for about two hours to ensure strict enforcement and monitoring of the new order and agreement reached.

This followed the directive by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to convene the stakeholders meeting with the mandate to agree and find a permanent solution to the Apapa gridlock, particularly at Mile-2 axis.