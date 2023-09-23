Oshodi-Apapa gridlock: Sanwo-Olu visits Mile 2, hints of task force action

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, led a delegation to inspect the traffic gridlock along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Mile-2 Bus Stop, declaring zero tolerance on all environmental nuisances in the axis and the state at large.

Recall that Vanguard newspapers had been reporting daily traffic situation on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, in response to public outcry, following resurgence of gridlock around Mile-2 axis occasioned by indiscriminate parking by truckers. The resultant effect has caused untold hardships to other motorists and residents plying the road.

Motorists and other road users often spend several hours navigating through the area as truckers occuppy the entire road, while law enforcement agents extort drivers.

Members of the State Executive Council who were part of the tour, included Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, among other senior officials.

The governor, who was on tour of blighted spots in the axis, temporarily made a stop-over at Mile-2 Bus Stop Ramp, where he spoke with some operators on the need to maintain decorum in the axis.