Oshodi-Apapa gridlock: After Vanguard’s report, Sanwo-Olu inspects Mile-2 traffic situation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, led a delegation to inspect the traffic gridlock along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Mile-2 Bus Stop.

There has been public outcry recently over the resurgence of gridlock around Mile-2 axis occasioned by indiscriminate parking by truckers. This has caused untold hardships to other motorists and residents plying the road.

The governor, who is on tour in the axis, stopped at Mile-2 Bus Stop Ramp, where he spoke with some operators on the need to maintain decorum in the axis.

He arrived the scene at about 1. 40pm, and after a brief inspection and chat with operators Sanwo-olu left for Lagos State House, Marina.