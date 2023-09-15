Orji Kalu says beheading of Abia LP chieftain callous

Sen. Orji Kalu (Abia North) on Friday expressed sadness at the murder of Mr Zachary Maduka, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia.

In a statement, Kalu described the murder of Maduka, a member of his constuency, as callous and unacceptable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maduka, popularly known as Power Zac, was beheaded by unknown persons on Thursday at Uturu in Isikwuato Local Government Area of Abia.

The deceased was the Campaign Director of the LP in the 2023 elections at Uturu.

He was also the Campaign Director of the Member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Mr Amobi Ogah.

Maduka was also the home branch Chairman of Uturu Union.

While urging security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the crime, Kalu said that the late campaign director did not deserve the inhumane action.

He condoled with the family of the deceased, and pledged to collaborate with the state Gov. Alex Otti and security agencies to ensure safety of lives and property in the senatorial district. (NAN)