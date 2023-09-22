Oriwu Junior College clinches victory in Lagos children’s quiz competition

By Luminous Jannamike

In a show of intellectual prowess, Oriwu Junior College, Ikorodu, has emerged victorious at the 2023 Lagos State Children Quiz Competition.

The event, which was a testament to the power of knowledge and the spirit of competition, saw the college walk away with the grand prize of One Million Naira.

The competition took place at the JT Ade Ajayi Main Auditorium at the University of Lagos.

A collaboration between the Queen Irene Onwuka Peace Foundation (QIOP) and the Lagos State Ministry of Education, the event saw over 20 junior secondary schools vying for the top spot.

The theme was ‘Educating The Nigerian Child, The Importance of Peaceful Coexistence,’ reflecting the crucial need to instill values of peace and unity in the younger generation.

In a closely fought contest, Unity Junior Secondary School, Oshodi, and Ajao Estate Junior Grammar School, Isolo, emerged as the first and second runner-up, respectively.

They were rewarded with N500,000 and N300,000 respectively, a testament to the importance of education and healthy competition.

The competition’s Convener, Queen Irene Onwuka, a former beauty queen and a UN Peace Ambassador, lauded the participants in her speech.

“The competition was organised to engage the children in activities that promote learning, critical thinking, and healthy competition,” Onwuka said.

She expressed her determination to motivate the students, describing them as the mirror of the future and emphasizing the importance of grooming, inspiration, and motivation.

Onwuka further highlighted the significance of such educational contests.

“Healthy quiz competitions encourage children to develop a thirst for knowledge and by participating in quizzes, children are motivated to study various subjects and expand their understanding of the world around them,” she explained.

While acknowledging the challenges in African education, such as limited access, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of qualified teachers, she encouraged focusing on the opportunities and solutions.

Onwuka stressed that education is a powerful tool that can unlock the potential of individuals and societies, particularly in Africa.

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, commended the QIOP Foundation for such a laudable initiative.

“The Ministry would continue to partner with such organisations, because the task for quality education is everyone’s responsibility,” Abolaji affirmed.

Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, the immediate past Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, also praised the competition.

She argued it deepens the school curriculum and adds more value to the students, forming an integral part of the Eko curricular activities.

Master Lemboye Abdulrahim, a JSS 2 student who represented Oriwu Junior College, expressed his excitement.

“I feel so excited and want to tell other students that they are all winners and can do it,” Abdulrahim said, embodying the spirit of the competition.

The event concluded with the presentation of prizes to the winners and certificates of participation to all the competing schools. It was a day filled with the celebration of knowledge, the power of education, and the promise of a brighter future for the Nigerian child.