Organisers announce voting for GRC FinCrime Prevention 2023 Awards

By Ayo Onikoyi

The highly anticipated annual Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Financial Crime Prevention Awards (GRC & FinCrime Prevention Awards) is back for it’s third edition, celebrating exceptional contributions made by businesses, institutions, and professionals to the GRC and FinCrime Prevention space. The organizers , The Morgans have announced the commencement of the voting phase, gearing up for the grand event set to take place on November 10, 2023.

Dr. Foluso Amusa PhD, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, shed light on the innovative strategies employed this year: “Year in, year out, The Morgans have proudly showcased our robust publicity campaigns, primarily focused on 360-degree marketing and advertising. However, this year, we have made a significant shift, placing heavy reliance on digital strategies, encompassing social media, email marketing, and various digital platforms. The commencement of voting has been widely disseminated across all social media platforms and traditional media outlets.”

When asked about the overarching objectives of this prestigious award ceremony, Dr. Amusa explained: “The GRC & FinCrime Prevention Awards recognize excellence within organizations and among individuals who have demonstrated remarkable dedication to the GRC and Fin Crime prevention sphere. Furthermore, we are hosting a summit designed to educate the public and advocate for effective Corporate Governance, Risk, & Compliance practices within organizations. This summit will also champion the cause of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Measures, offering SMEs a valuable platform to showcase their products and innovations.”

Highlighting what sets this year’s event apart, Dr. Amusa emphasized: “For this year’s edition, we are placing a special focus on acknowledging organizations with effective Environmental, Societal, and Governance (ESG) execution, as well as women who have emerged as exemplary leaders in the realm of Fin Crime prevention. Additionally, we have streamlined the judging process, automating it to ensure a transparent voting procedure.”

Just like last year, this year’s edition will start with a summit in the morning and end with the award ceremony in the evening.

This distinguished event features six categories of awards, each encompassing various subcategories. The categories include:GRC and Financial Crime Prevention Excellence Awards, GRC and Financial Crime Prevention Journey Award, GRC and Financial Crime Service Providers Awards, Women in GRC and Financial Crime Prevention Awards, GRC and Financial Crime Prevention Promoter Awards and much more