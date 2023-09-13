Optometrists mull digitalization to tackle quackery

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Optometrists and Dispensing Optician Registration Board of Nigeria, ODORBN, has disclosed an ongoing move to digitize registration of members and clinics, as part of efforts to thwart operations of quacks and restore professionalism in the industry.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Obinna Awiaka, revealed this move at a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja to Mark the Registrar’s first 100 days in office and unveil the board’s new logo.

He said a new licence for practitioners had been designed for all operators in the optical industry, explaining that all optometrists and dispensers and interns in the sector would have new logos for easy identification in the course of their duties.

He said a national task force would be launched to rid the eye health subsector of quackery.

“We shall be collaborating with professional associations, the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Standard Organization of Nigeria, Nigeria Customs Service to flush out quackery.

“Our digital platform will also be going live! Every activity of the Board will be by the click of a button. Every practitioner will have a dash board and a wallet where they can pay in money which will be deducted automatically when due”, he said.

Awiaka while reeling out achievements of the Board since his assumption of office said the Board has successfully inducted over 281 inductees into tertiary institutions across the country.

“We have also inducted Optometry graduands, some of whom have stayed home for over two years. Also, we successfully brokered peace with the Management of Imo State University, Owerri which led to the withdrawal of lawsuit against the Board.”

He further revealed that through revenue drive, the Board has doubled the internally generated revenue (IGR) in the 3rd Quarter of 2023, compared to 1st , 2nd and 3rd Quarter of previous year.

“We have officially reduced the time of process licenses to 48hours, and also begun the process to fully digitalise the Agency’s operations.

As part of the event, the Registrar unveiled the new logo of the Board, redesigned licenses of the ODORBN and professional seal and stamp. He said the licenses, seal and stamp will help to check the activities of quacks in the industry.

Also speaking, President, Guild of Optometric Directors of Nigeria, Dr Adesuwa Agbontaen, in his goodwill message said: “We are excited because a lot of the things you have said you will do and doing coincides with some of our objectives.

“One of the objectives is to have high professional and standard practices in Nigeria that are thriving, so that we can do much more. We identify with you in the area of abolishing quackery and seals, and making licenses and seals that identify professional standards.

On his part, the President, Nigeria Optometric Association (NOA) Dr Chimeziri Anderson in his remark, said: “I am happy we are experiencing these developments. The issue of different licensing and arrangement to organize internships is a very welcome development. We are calling on the government to help centralise placing of intents, so people don’t need to start scouting for places of internship.”