Ooni, Alake, other monarchs to attend Olu of Orile-Ilawo’s coronation

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso; Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola are among other traditional rulers from across the country, will grace the coronation of Olu of Orile-Ilawo in Odeda local government area of Ogun State, Oba (Prof.) Olusegun Alexander Macgregor on Saturday.

The coronation will take place at the Helipads’ Open space at the June 12 Cultural Center, beside the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

According to the Chairman, Coronation Committee, Ishaq Bada, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, said, the coronation was heralded by the glorious exit of Oba Macgregor from seclusion on Thursday, accompanied by street carnival to mark the annual Ilawo Day.

He said, Oba Macgregor had completed the 90 days mandatory rites from seclusion.

This was followed by free medical outreach for the aged in the community.

On Friday, some indigenous clubs in Orile-Ilawo will pay homage to the monarch, to be followed by Juma’at Service at Ansarul-Deen Central Mosque, Orile-Ilawo.

“Oba MacGregor will confer chieftaincy titles of some deserving personalities, in addition to the certification of some Ilawo Baales (Village Heads) at the Oba MacGregor’s Heritage House, Ilawo, Abeokuta, the Ogun State.

The ceremony will be rounded up on Sunday with a thanksgiving service at St. Peter African Church, Ilawo Abeokuta at 10:00 am.

Speaking on the positive impacts of the monarch on the people of Orile-Ilawo, Aare Babatunde Adebayo said the monarch has done a lot since he was presented Staff of Office on 25th of April, 2023 by the state government.

He said, the monarch has established the ‘Macgregor Foundation’ to cater for indigent children from primary school to where they want to get academically.

He paid for the school fees, and transport of over 500 people. He provided employment for women, youths, and those that don’t have the energy to work”.

“He also sponsored people in trade and businesses and many other things. He has influenced good medical clinics that will offer free medical treatment for the people of Orile-Ilawo. He has also sponsored many people for surgery abroad in from the community. He is a man of development and future”.

On his part, Secretary to Odeda local government, Mr. Zacchius Makinde, cleared the air that both the the State and local governments knew nothing about the selection and emergence of Oba Macgregor.

He stated that his nomination was approved by the state government, after free and fair election between all candidates that vied for the stool by traditional chiefs of Orile-Ilawo.

He added that due process was followed in selection, election and emergence of Oba Macgregor as the first Olu of Orile-Ilawo.