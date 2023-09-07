Onuesoke condoles Oborevwori as Delta First Lady loses mother

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

A former governorship aspirant in Delta State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has condoled with the family of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, on the passage of Madam Ayetoma Agnes Ataga, the mother of the state’s First Lady, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori.

Onuesoke who spoke to journalists at Asaba International Airport, on his way to a Climate Change conference in Lagos, said Madam Ataga’s demise has created a big vacuum in the lives of those she left behind and would be greatly missed.

The PDP chieftain acknowledged the significant role the deceased played in shaping the values and principles that Mrs. Oborevwori upholds today.

He emphasized that her remarkable contributions to the welfare of the people highlighted the enduring strength of the family bonds that characterized her life.

“I hereby convey my heartfelt condolences to Gov. Oborevwori, his dear wife and the entire Ataga family on the passing to glory of their matriarch. Her demise has created a big vacuum no doubt, we are however consoled by the fact that she lived a fulfilled life of selfless service to her community. It is our fervent prayers that the Lord grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Onuesoke prayed.

While appealing to Deltans to offer their prayers and support to the grieving first family, he emphasized the importance of coming together as a community to provide comfort and solace to those affected by the irreparable loss.