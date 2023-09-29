Onuesoke advises Umahi against use of concrete in construction of federal roads across Nigeria

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta state gubernatorial candidate, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has advised the new Minister of Works, David Umahi against the application of concrete merge in the construction of Federal roads across Nigeria by taking the different geographical and environmental terrain into consideration.

Onuesoke who gave the advice on the backdrop of the present altercations between the Minister and contractors on the usage of concrete in the construction of Federal roads across the Federation recalled that causes of road failure in Nigeria are due to stereotypical engineering design without taking the difference terrain across the country into consideration.

He argued that while the Minister is right with respect to the durability of concrete merge roads, he should not also forget the fact it has its own disadvantages.

The chieftain who spoke on the issue during an interactive session with Property Correspondents in Lagos disclosed that not until Nigeria engineers deviate from applying one particular design in the construction of roads across the country, the Nation will continue to experience the problem of road failure.

Onuesoke explained that while he welcomed Umahi’s idea of concrete construction of roads, he is however against the argument that the same thing should be done across all the Federal roads.

Before Umahi came on board as Minister, I have always complained about stereotyping road construction as the major cause of road failure across the country. Check Vanguard Newspaper of June 21st, 2020 titled,” ROAD FAILURE: Stereotypical design to blame- Onuesoke”. What do I mean?

“The road construction that is good for Auchi in Edo state will not be good for Yenogoa in Bayelsa State because of the difference in terrain. Now Umahi is telling us that all Federal roads will be concrete merge. We have Federal roads in Warri, Bayelsa and upland Maiduguri where there is no water. Why did he think of using concrete designs for up North region that have different terrain from the Niger Delta region,” Onuesoke queried.

Continuing, Onuesoke who said he was a project Director for sixteen years, explained that in road construction, there are some areas that need bitumen, nylon tiles while other areas need concrete merge because of the different terrain.

In America, there are Federal roads with nylon tiles, asphalt or concrete. In terms of durability, concrete may be described as the best but it all depends on the location you are putting the concrete. Concrete roads are better off in water terrain areas,” he stated.

Onuesoke who disputed some of the claims of the Minister with respect to advantages of concrete roads said, “Also, the cost of building cement technology roads is twice that of asphalt. More so, while you can use asphalt roads after three hours, you can’t use concrete technology until after 28 days. This means it will take more years to complete such road projects. We need to look at such and many other implications too. Most importantly, is the government ready to face the cost implications?”