Onoh spotted in Paris palatial home

At a time, Africans, particularly the West African sub region, are having issues with France as a colonial leech; some Africans are still investing in Paris, buying luxurious and palatial homes.

Coal City Big Boy and former Enugu state governorship aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who later became the spokesman of the Bola Tinubu campaign in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh, was recently spotted in front of his house in Marne-la-Vallee, Paris, France. Paparazzi also caught him taking a walk in the street of his abode.

Onoh was one of the formidable campaigners for President Tinubu during the presidential campaign periods in the south east who it was reported took great risks in the south east, a hostile ground for Tinubu, where majority of the residents adopted the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Unfortunately, Onoh was not appointed into the Tinubu cabinet such as former Governors Nasiru El-Rufai and Kayode Fayemi and others who worked for Tinubu