Onoh hails Tinubu over renewed Nigeria ties with UAE

—- Urges President to tackle insecurity, corruption

— gives kudos to Aviation Minister, Keyamo

Ex-campaign spokesman of President Bola Tinubu in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh has described the Nigeria’s renewed bilateral agreement with the United Arab Emirate (UAE) as a ‘Jagaban miracle’ which could only be made possible by a diplomatic and pragmatic personality such as President Tinubu.

The Nigerian President, on Monday, brokered an international agreement with his UAE counterpart, Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for immediate cessation of visa ban placed on Nigerian travelers.

The agreement also contained for immediate resumption of Etihad and Emirate flight schedules into and out of Nigeria without any further delay, among other economic development diplomacy drives and proposals.

Reacting to the developments, Onoh said that the brokered agreements were testaments to the promise Tinubu made to Nigerians during his presidential campaigns, which are now manifest achievements that cut across ethnicity to even beyond the West Africa sub-region.

He stated that the benefits are not only for Nigerians but for the international community, stating that the mutual agreement between the UAE and Nigeria will make the Nigeria people realize that little things matter.

Onoh urged Nigerians not to undermine the successes of President Tinubu’s achievement in the international regard by ensuring that they become good Ambassadors, and conduct themselves in the most respectable of manners in the UAE and ensure they respect the rules and laws of any host country they find themselves same way we expect ours to be respected.

“This action goes to prove the confidence the UAE and the international community has on our president and any Nigerian whom is blinded as not to appreciate and support our President is lost in the twilight of delusion.

“This is what we promised Nigerians in the renewed hope mandate and this is a testament that the renewed hope is here which is not just the Jagaban magic, but a collective effort to ensure that the magician continues to perform his magic by supporting his show.”

Onoh further said that previous administrations were notorious for signing MOUs without corresponding actions, but that the UAE agreement was accompanied with very proactive effect.

He urged President Tinubu to prioritize strengthening of Nigeria’s domestic policies that would convince the investors to march their words with action, noting that domestic hiccups such as corruption and insecurity were capable of derailing international successes being made by the present administration as no genuine investor will be confident to invest in a country without accountability and respect for rule of law.

Onoh also gave kudos to the minister for Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) who he said has emerged as the first current Nigeria minister to have delivered and made Nigerians proud.

“When Keyamo was coming, I assured Nigerians that he will not fail them and he has become the first minister who has delivered with the assistance of Mr. President and nothing can be more exciting than this because he didn’t fail.

“In less than 30 days, Keyamo has shown his worth to Nigerians and I’m confident that his colleagues, the other ministers, will show the same determination in ensuring that they deliver in the renewed hope, just as Keyamo with the help of Mr. President has delivered,” Onoh said.