Only Tompolo has ability to end oil theft — Former MEND Commanders

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

To avoid continuous illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta, Commanders of defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND and Movement for the Actualisation of the Dreams of Niger Deltans (MADND) have called on President Bola Tinubu to renew the pipeline surveillance contract of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

The group made the appeal in a statement yesterday signed by Josiah Oyakonghan aka Commander Oyimi 1, Chairman, Sokere Ekpos, Secretary and Freeborn Ochuko, PRO.

The advocacy group for the development, peace and stability of the Niger Delta said the call has become urgent in light of the calls by fifth columnist to end the contract.

“We are calling upon the Nigerian Federal Government led by His Excellency, President Asiwaju Tinubu to as a matter of urgency to prioritize the renewal of the TANTITA security contract, a company own by our leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka GOC, Tompolo.

“We all know the production quantum of oil and the magnitude of oil theft and pipeline vandalism in Nigeria before the administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari engaged, Tompolo’s TANTITA, which no doubt has played a pivotal role in combating oil theft and pipeline vandalism that is safeguarding Nigeria’s valuable resources, and ensuring the prosperity of the nation’s economy.

“Given the fact that, oil theft and pipeline vandalism pose significant threats to Nigeria’s oil industry which before now has led to substantial revenue losses, brought about environmental degradation, and hampering our country’s overall development in the past.

“And of course, with the present severe economic challenges coupled with the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war, as a country, we can gain and lose if the TANTITA contract is not renewed.

“For example, we say this because with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Nigeria can take full advantage of it for the country’s economic prosperity, particularly when the production of oil is soaring and oil price is steeply increasing, all thanks to GOC, Tompolo’s TANTITA, for the fantastic work they have done.

“On the other hand, with our economy in a very bad shape and from all indication Nigerians across the country have resorted to going back to oil theft, pipeline vandalism and bunkering, as their means of survival even when with the glaring consequence.

“It is therefore imperative for His Excellency, President Asiwaju Tinubu to renew the TANTITA security contract that has given succour and hope to more than 3000 (three-thousand) Nigerians through direct or indirect employment, benefitting the Nigerian economy with regard to oil production and job creation.

“TANTITA security company, ably led by GOC, Tompolo, has been instrumental in curbing these illicit activities by implementing robust security measures, monitoring oil installations, and collaborating with relevant stakeholders.

“However, with its current contract, which has expired, it is imperative that President Bola Tinubu must act swiftly to renew the TANTITA security contract.

“Failure to do so could expose the oil industry to increased vulnerability, jeopardizing the economic growth of our country and causing irreparable damage to our environment.

“Renewing the TANTITA security contract will not only ensure the continued protection of oil installations, but also send a strong message to criminals involved in oil theft and vandalism that their actions will not be tolerated.

“If the TANTITA contract is renewed, it will further demonstrate the Nigerian Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding national assets and promoting a secure and stable environment for both local and international investors.

“MAND acknowledges the efforts made by the Nigerian Federal Government in combating oil theft and vandalism thus far. However, we urge the government to recognize the urgency of the situation and take immediate steps to renew the TANTITA security contract, ensuring uninterrupted protection and security measures against these criminal activities.

“We stand ready to support the Nigerian Federal Government in any way necessary to address this pressing issue. Together, we can safeguard Nigeria’s oil industry, preserve the environment, and foster sustainable economic development.” It added.