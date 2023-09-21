Only quality jobs by contractors in Niger Delta regions ‘ll be entertained – Minister warns

— Govts empowerment scheme ‘ll curb youths restiveness

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Federal government has warned contractors handling road projects in the Niger Delta regions against shoody jobs.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Hon Abubakar Momoh, gave the warning in Akure, the Ondo state capital, after inspecting some projects and during a courtesy visit on the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

Momah said that only delivery of quality jobs by contractors would be encouraged by the Ministry.

According to him” the present administration under President Bola Tinubu, would do many positive things in the Niger Delta

“The change we are bringing is to make sure quality projects are delivered in the Niger Delta.

“Roads will be constructed to standard and specification and not constructing infrastructure that will wear away very soon.

“By the time we start to execute our empowerment programme, the youths will be happy.

“There is a huge gap between the rich and poor. The President wants to put an end to poverty and infrastructure decay.

” He is committed to providing infrastructure. All the nine states under our supervision will be taken care of.”

Speaking on the planned empowerment programme, the Minister said that it will uplift the lives of Niger Delta youths and curb restiveness across the nine states in the region.

Momoh said youths in the nine states of the Niger Delta would be adequately taken care of in the empowerment scheme.

“We will do some positive things. In the next four years Nigeria will be transformed.

” The present administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would do things differently and would ensure that our youths in the Niger Delta regions are empowered.

” The President takes seriously, security of lives and property.

Responding, the monarch, Oba Aladelusi, thanked the Minister for visiting Niger Delta states to know the pains of the people.

Oba Aladelusi, urged him to ensure completion of all on-going projects as well as the execution of new ones in the states.

He commended the government for all it’s efforts to curb youths restiveness in the Niger Delta regions.

The monarch said that development can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and concord.