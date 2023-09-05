Onjeh Felicitates with the Igedes as they Commemorate 2023 Igede Agba

The 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has expressed warm felicitations with the Adirahu Ny’Igede, HRH Oga Ero (CP Rtd); the Igede Intermittent Traditional Council & Al’Igede worldwide on the occasion of the 2023 Igede Agba Celebration.

In a press statement issued today, Onjeh noted that the Igede Agba celebration was a cherished transcendent heritage and a unique rallying point for the Igede people. He added that he was very pleased to identify with his Igede kit and kin on this auspicious occasion which fosters love, unity and peace amongst the people.

Comrade Onjeh, who is a former Chairman of the Governing Board of PRODA, Enugu, equally urged the Igedes to cease this special occasion to seek God’s face for the sustenance of the peace and rapid development of Igede land.

While praying for the safety of all the Igede sons and daughters across the world who may wish to travel back to their ancestral land to partake in the festivities; Onjeh wished them a happy, safe and hitch-free celebration.

“On behalf of my family, friends and teeming associates, I pray that this year’s Igede Agba festival should herald a season of bumper harvest, prosperity and advancement to the Igede nation,” stated Onjeh.