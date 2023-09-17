One Year Anniversary: We are partners in Dev, Gov Namadi tells Jeje Riders

By Soni Daniel

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has said that international touring bikers group, Jeje Riders Nigeria is a partner in the advancement of the quality of lives in Jigawa State.

Governor Namadi made the commendation when he granted audience to the bikers, who paid him a courtesy visit as part of their one year anniversary celebration of humanitarian services at the weekend.

The governor recalled the humanitarian assistance rendered to the state by the group in the aftermath of the devastating flood that hit the state last year saying Jigawa remained grateful.

He thanked the group for the visit, describing them as partners in progress for keeping faith with the state a second time.

He expressed delight for the promise of an e-library and promised to support the group to execute the project timely and in full.

“I want to thank you for what you have been doing, certainly you have been partners in progress and I think other associations will emulate what you are doing.

“Most of the problems in the state cannot be solved by the government alone but with the support of humanitarian groups. I think what you are doing is on the right track and your humanitarian services are in line with the SDG goals.

“Allah has given each and every one of us blessings and that blessing is not for us alone, we need to share the blessings with others and if we continue to do that certainly, we will change our own narratives.

“Last year you were in Jigawa when we had a problem with flooding and you helped our people, we will not forget that. Immediately I was told that these riders wanted to see me. What came to mind was ‘is not the people that gave us donations and that was the reference point I remember, and I said these are our partners’.

“It is always good to do something good that will make people remember that you touch their lives. The e-library is marvellous; it is a project that nobody knows how many people will benefit from it because generations will use it. It is a legacy that is endless; I want to assure you that the state government will partner with you to achieve this objective.

“We are ready to partner and support you to advance the status of the lives of our people. We are not taking it for granted,” Governor Namadi said.

Speaking on behalf of the group earlier, the president and chairman of the Board of Trustee (BoT) of Jeje Riders Nigeria, Ibrahim Tizhe, thanked the governor for receiving them warmly and announced that the group would be donating a fully equipped e-library to a secondary school in Jigawa State before the end of 2023.

He said the group is ready to partner with the state government in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in education.

He also announced that the group is partnering the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Interpol to fight drug abuse and other vices.

According to Tizhe, Jeje Riders donated a fully equipped library to Gombe State this year in collaboration with the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III CFR.

Last year, the group donated food items worth ₦12.7m to 200 households when floods ravaged Jigawa State. The governor, who received the donations from the group last year in his capacity as the deputy governor of the state, expressed delight that Jeje Riders have kept faith with Jigawa State.