One year after, Sen Ubah remembers gunmen attack that claimed 4 lives in his convoy

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah has relived his harrowing experience at the hands of unknown gunmen who attacked his convoy at Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka local government area of the state on September 11, 2022, which claimed four lives instantly.

Ubah escaped death by whiskers on that fateful day after his bulletproof SUV was riddled with bullets by the gunmen, but two of his aides and two policemen attached to him were not so lucky as they were killed on the spot.

In an emotional statement he issued one year after the incident, Senator Ubah said: “We shall never forget the sad event that occurred at Nkwọ Enugwu-Ukwu on Sunday September 11, 2022. On that day, I was returning from Nnewi Diocesan Synod and as if it was a movie, bullets started raining from all angles and sadly, two of my aides; Ikechukwu Odum and Goodnews Matthias, as well as two of the security personnel attached to me; Inspector David Jimoh and Sergeant Bello Lawan, paid the ultimate price.

“It was a horrifying experience that will forever be etched in our memories. The peaceful atmosphere suddenly turned into chaos and despair.

“The loss of lives, including my dedicated aides and security personnel, is a tragedy that words cannot fully express.

“Odum Ikechukwu and Goodnews Matthias were not just my aides; they were loyal and committed individuals who served with utmost dedication. Their untimely demise is a great loss not only to me, but also to their families, friends, and the community they belonged to.

“Their selflessness and unwavering support will always be remembered. The security personnel who lost their lives while protecting us also deserve our utmost respect and gratitude.

“They put their lives on the line to ensure our safety, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their families have been left devastated, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time.

“This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the unpredictable nature of the world we live in. It is a reminder that violence can strike at any moment, even in the most unexpected places.

“We must remain vigilant and united in our efforts to promote peace and security in our communities.

“As we mourn the loss of our dear ones, let us also remember to cherish the memories we shared with them. Let us honour their lives by continuing the work they started and striving for a better and safer society.

“May the souls of Ikechukwu Odum, Goodnews Matthias, Inspector David Jimoh, and Sergeant Bello Lawan rest in eternal peace, and may their families find solace and strength in this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them”.