One lands in hospital, others injured as two buildings collapse in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least one person has been hospitalized while others escaped with minor injuries on Sunday, when a two buildings situated beside each other partially collapsed at number 47/49 Oduntan Street, Kosofe Local Goverment Area of Lagos State.

The incident, it was gathered happened in the afternoon, apparently, due to the impact of the Saturday downpour which could have wakened the structure.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said at press time that there was no record of death.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “Upon arrival of the agency’s responders at the incident scene, a 2-storey building and a 4-storey building situated beside each other was found to have collapsed at the aforementioned address.

“Investigation conducted by the LRT revealed that the collapse could be attributed to ageing and poor maintenance on the part of the owner.

“Further investigation revealed that the staircase of the building caved in.

“Unfortunately, a male adult fell due to the impact of the collapse from the topmost floor, and has been taken to the hospital , while others sustained minor injuries.”

Consequently, the residents of the building have been asked to vacate the building immediately under the supervision of the combined team of LASEMA, Rapid Response Team, RRS, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA and Lagos Neighborhood and Security Corps, LNSC, in order to avert further secondary incident.

According to him, the affected building would be pulled down as it has failed structural integrity test following confirmation by LABSCA official at the scene, hence, posing a threat to the public and adjoining buildings.

As of the time this report was filed, the LASEMA response team/paramedics, RRS, LABSCA and LNSC were still on ground at the incident scene working together to ensure total evacuation of occupants and security of lives and property.