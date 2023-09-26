Ondo Rep, Ojogo, gives N2.1m support for Ilaje/ Ese-Odo law graduands

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The House of Representing member representing Ilaje /Ese-Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo state, Hon. Donald Ojogo, has supported 21 graduands of the 2023 Law School who are from the constituency with a sum of N100,000 each as financial assistance.

Ojogo who announced this while hosting the law school graduands in his office, charged them to be exceptional ambassadors not only of the legal profession but also of their federal constituency.

This was contained in a statement by lawmakers SA Media and Publicity, Egbowon Komolafe and made available to vanguard in Akure the state capital.

According to him “Such guidance highlights the importance of using their legal expertise to positively impact their community and promote justice and equity.

The gesture, according to the lawmaker, demonstrates his commitment to ensuring that they have the necessary resources and support as they prepare for their call to the bar ceremony slated for October, baring the unforeseen.

Ojogo said the gesture was a testament to his belief in their potentials and recognition of the financial challenges that often accompany such moments in life.

“As you embark on this new chapter of your lives, remember that you carry the hopes and dreams of your community with you.

“Embrace the responsibility to make a meaningful difference, not only in the legal field but also in the lives of those you serve. Be good exports of our very unique Federal constituency.

He congratulated them on their extraordinary achievements and

asked them to ” Cherish these moments and let them fuel your passion and determination as you step into the legal profession”.