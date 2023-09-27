Ondo Rep Member, Makinde decries decline in educational infrastructure in Nigeria

— Donates library for public use

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A lawmaker representing Ondo East and West in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dr. Abiola Peter Makinde, has decried the decline in educational infrastructure across the country.

Makinde said this during the inauguration and handing over of the Ondo City Public Library, he built and donated to the Ondo community and it’s environ.

He called for a prompt intervention in the provision of educational infrastructure in the country.

The lawmaker noted that the donation of the library was to bridge the wide gap in terms of access to quality education and a serious decline in educational infrastructure.

Makinde said that his intervention was timely and a vital response to a burning issue that is almost becoming an emergency.

” The ground breaking and laying of foundation early last year of the iconic edifice was borne out of my love, passion and enthusiasm for education and the overall development of Ondo Kingdom which they are witnessing its inauguration today.

According to him “The provision of this library is my own way of contributing to the educational system, entrenching the reading culture, promoting the culture of soundness, and enlightening young minds both in character formation and learning.

“I have so much confidence that the provision of this infrastructure would lead to the pulling down of the walls of ignorance and the banishment of every form of lawlessness in our society as we prepare the young ones for the the challenges ahead.

“In a world that is tilting towards artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain technology, among other innovations, we can not afford to be left behind.

Makinde hinged the establishment of the library to the fulfillment of the electoral promises he made under his ‘WEALTH’ agenda

“I am elated to stand before you and address this August gathering on this very important day as I continue to deliver on the electoral promises that I made to you under the WEALTH acronym: Water, Education, Agriculture, Light, Training, and Health agenda

He expressed his delight concerning the erection of the public library at a strategic place in the heart of the city and its positive impacts towards the educational development of Ondo Kingdom.

The library was later handed over to the management of Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo, to manage and maintenance for the benefit of Ondo Kingdom.

Present at the ceremony include, the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo who was represented by High Chief Lisa Sir Simeon Oguntimehin, Ondo High Chiefs, educationist, community stakeholders, politicians and dignitaries from far and wide.