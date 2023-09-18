Ondo Police Commissioner orders probe of alleged assault on woman commissioner

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Police Commissioner, Asabi Abiodun, has ordered an investigation into the alleged assault on the state Women Affairs Commissioner, Dr Adebunmi Osadahun, by a ward chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Arigidi, Akoko North West, Olumide Awolumate, during the distribution of palliatives.

Recall that the ward chairman reportedly attached the commissioner during the exercise alleged to have been shrouded in secrecy.

However, the ward chairman has since clarified that the commissioner and his son came to his house to attack him in the presence of a police officer.

However, the state police commissioner, in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, in Akure, the state capital, condemned the attack on the commissioner and ordered a probe.

The statement said that “preliminary investigation reveals that the Commissioner, who was in the Akoko area to see to the distribution of state palliatives, was attacked by the assailant named Awolumate Olumide while having a meeting with some of their party members in the area.

“The CP has ordered that a thorough investigation be carried out and the case transferred to the SCID, Akure, for further probe into what led to the assault.

I was attacked by commissioner’s son- Awolumate

Meanwhile, the attacker, Awolumate, said, “I was assaulted in my house by the power-drunk Commissioner for Women Affairs with her son in the presence of a police officer.

“I was in my house relaxing when the commissioner came with her son, one other boy, and a police officer.

“The police officer told me they needed my attention at the station in Oke Agbe, and before I could respond, the commissioner’s son pounced on me and tore my clothes, and the commissioner also joined in beating me.

“The police officer is still here, and I have resisted arrest, and I don’t know why they had to descend on me hand in hand.”

Awolumate said that there was an inequitable distribution of palliatives, which many people, including elders in the council, have been complaining about, while some residents even boycotted the exercise.

It’s a planned job to embarrass the commissioner-aides

However, aides to the commissioner ‘rubbished’ Awolumate’s allegation, saying that he attacked their boss during the distribution of palliatives in the council area.

According to the aides, “How can the commissioner attack the ward chairman in his house? That’s an afterthought. It’s not true at all.

“The ward chairman’s allegation doesn’t hold water. He’s the attacker, not the commissioner or her son. He was just out to embarrass the commissioner.

Meanwhile, the commissioner’s daughter, Dr Jumoke Bakare, confirmed to Vanguard that her mother was admitted to the hospital after she was beaten and injured by the ward chairman.