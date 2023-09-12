Ondo NSCDC arrests self-acclaimed Pastor over N1.6m Visa scam

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 39-year-old self-acclaimed Pastor, Micheal Ogundepo, has been arrested by the personnel of the Ondo state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over N1.6 m Visa fraud.

Ogundepo was arrested for scamming one Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi Yemi, of No 110 Osi Igoba Akure, under the pretence of helping her to obtain Visa, to the tune of N1,670,000.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect resides at No 15 Ewu Agbo street, Ikorodu, Lagos state.

He was reportedly arrested following an invitation by the personnel of the security agency, to come and collect money for a visa, without knowing it was a bait

Vanguard learnt that invitations sent to him following the complaint by the lady, he duped, were severally turned down.

He reportedly gave the excuse that he was out of the country.

The suspect, according to sources, usually use a fake international number to disguise when calling the victim.

Sources said that the suspect held on to the victim’s passport for over two months and fraudulent converted her money for personal use.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspect, the spokesperson for the state command of the NSCDC, ,Aidamenbor Daniel, said that the command invited the suspect severally, but he declined the invitation.

Daniel said that the suspect claimed to be outside the country and was using fake international number.

” The suspect was arrested, when he was invited to collect the sum of N3,000,000 for a Visa job, without him knowing it was a bait.

According to Daniel, “Investigation has revealed that he has duped several other unsuspecting clients, thereby committing an offense punishable under the Criminal Code contrary to section 419 of Criminal Code Law, Cap 37, Vol. 1 of Ondo State, 2006 and punishable under the same section.