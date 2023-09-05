Ondo no longer safe haven for kidnappers, armed robbers, New police CP 

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Newly deployed commissioner of Police, Ondo state, Abiodun Asabi, has declared that the state, will no longer be a safe haven for kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals.

Speaking in Akure, the state capital, Asabi said that ” there will be no breathing space for kidnappers and criminals anymore in the state, I will advise them to take a detour or face the wrath of the law.

Asabi promised ” to work with sister agencies, state government, citizens and all other stakeholders to wipe out crime in the state.

According to him “Ondo State Police Command under my watch shall continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure the safety and security of our local communities

“We will witness further improvement in crime prevention, swift response to incidents and overall protection of lives and property in Ondo State, thereby satisfy the yearning of the people”

The commissioner implored officers and men of the command to respect the rights of the citizens while carrying out their duties in the state.

Asabi said that “during my tenure, the officers and men of the Nigeria Police will be led to rededicate themselves to service delivery, remain focused towards ensuring that crime and criminalities are mitigated to the barest minimum”

“I will ensure that together with the management team, we shall strategise revitalize our security architecture in the State for optimal performance” he said

He called on the citizens to continue their support to the police to rid the state of crime and criminality saying “that security is everybody’s business and we are ready to work for the people to ensure peace in the state.

“Also, together, we shall ensure that professionalism, respect for human rights, and international best practices will be our guiding principle.

Asabi assured the security “will get better with me in charge and we are going to take security to a greater heights and its not going to be business as usual but we will solicit the support of the people of the state”