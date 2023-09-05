Ondo 2024: I’m in hurry to chase out APC – PDP gov aspirant

— APC lacks direction, confused

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A People’s Democratic Party, governorship aspirant, in Ondo state , Adeolu Akinwumi, has said that the ruling All Progressive Congress, in the state would be chased out in 2024 for abysmal performance.

Akinwumi, who declared his interest to succeed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, told newsmen in Akure, that he would focus on developing the economy of the state.

He said that if he wins the party ticket and the governorship election, he would take the state from being a civil-service state to an industrialized state.

” The time is now to take up our roles and responsibilities in the business of Ondo state.

“While I am so much in an hurry to chase out the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration, because the party is a party of confusing people, that have conflicting ideology, lack direction and focus.

“We need a leader like me who understands the people with their orientation and culture in this state. And as a party (PDP) we are fully much on ground, but it only appears to the public that the system has been hibernated.

” The PDP is fully much on ground to participate in the forthcoming local government election.

“Every bonafide indigenes of this state has the legitimate right to vying for any political office once you have the requirements for the position.

” This time around I made bold to say that with the way things are in Ondo state, coming from its historical perspective, I believe it is the turn of the Southern Senatorial District to produce the next Governor of Ondo State.

“I want to tell you today that I have consistently, meticulously developed myself in terms of capacity for this office.

” It is not an accidental aspiration. For me, I have lived with the people, talked to them and I know what they want and I’m in the best position to provide solution to their problems.”

Speaking on the Deep Seaport, Akinwumi said that “the license remains only as useful as it is on that piece of paper unless there is a deliberate conscious efforts to put it into good use.

He added that ” I have said this that the reason why I want to be the next governor of Ondo state is to solve the major problems of this state.

“I have just two agenda. One is to create an economy for Ondo State because Ondo state has no economy. There would be mass exodus of the productive line of the state out of the state.

“For anybody who means well for this state, he must be able to take bold step at creating a robust and viable economy for the state.

“Health, education and infrastructure requires policy refinement in this state. For me the first thing that needs to be done is to address the issue of economy. In building a robust, stable and viable economy, there is a lot to it.

Akinwumi said that “I am the only aspirant within the PDP that has signified interest to contest the governorship race.

He added that “Ondo State should prepare to have a dramatic governor on a positive side because I am a dramatic person and I have the creative energy to make things happen.”