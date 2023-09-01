On the demand for regional development commissions, By Adekunle Adekoya

The average reader of this column might wonder why I am not addressing the issue of coups in some neighbouring countries that are quite close to us. My take is that what is happening in those countries is a reaction to what their leaders did or failed to do. Besides, coup in Niger Republic or Gabon, or Burkina Faso is not the same thing as coup in Nigeria. It is the internal affairs of those countries, and they should be left alone to sort themselves out. We have more than enough on our plate in Nigeria as a country, and I’m convinced that we do not, at this time, need to blow enormous resources on the problems of other countries.

The way things are, we are working very hard to create more problems for ourselves than we will ever be able to generate resources to solve. On August 1, a bill for the establishment of the South-West Development Commission was presented for first reading in the Senate. The bill was sponsored by Senator Olugbenga Daniel (APC, Ogun East). The bill is actually starting its second journey. It had first been sponsored by Senator Gbenga Ashafa (APC, Lagos East) in the 8th Senate presided over by Dr. Bukola Saraki as Senate President.

Ashafa had said that the bill would address developmental issues in the states which make up the South West geo-political zone of the country. It is instructive to note that the South-West bill came eight days after the Senate passed the South-East Development Commission Bill 2018.

If passed and signed into law along with the South East Development Commission Bill, it will bring to five, the number of regional interventionist agencies in the country, leaving only the North Central zone yet to demand for the establishment of such a commission.

Closely related to it, a group calling itself the Northern Consensus Movement, NCM, has called on the Federal Government to create the Ministry of Northern Nigeria Development. I don’t know whether the President will hearken to this call, but I know that by the time the North-Central zone wakes up and demands its own development commission, we would have created six massive bureaucracies in the pursuit of development, which has remained elusive so far.

Those clamouring for development commissions for their regions are not taking cognizance of the fact that their clamour is a direct response to the failure of service delivery by the engine of government — the federal and states’ civil and public service. This trend did not begin overnight; I am of the conviction that the failure of the federal civil service at service delivery is the result of the mass purge of the service by the Murtala Muhammed military government in 1975, from which that service has not recovered. Simple evidences of this abound in the cumulating failures of the security agencies. Other government services are equally indeliverable; it’s now a nightmare to obtain or renew passports and driving licences. But the real issue is that as these service organisations fail in their mandate, the state accommodates their failure and moves on. In fact, the state has serially established agencies to take up the failures of others.

When Nigeria was Nigeria, the Police was the Police and it really secured the country, with far less men and resources than is available today. Then, for traffic control, the Police had the Motor Traffic Division, MTD, and the Highway Patrol unit. But over the years, as carnage increased and worsened on our roads, government responded by creating the Federal Road Safety Commission, to do the work for which the Police had the MTD. Down the road from then, is the situation better? Despite the Special Fraud Unit of the Police, we still established EFCC and ICPC. In addition, the Narcotics Unit of the Police became the NDLEA, and right now, until recently when General Marwa took over, drug use, misuse, and abuse had become commonplace experience.

Now that we are creating regional development commissions, would we still need a federal government and its civil service? In reality, the development commissions would be delivering the same services and providing the same infrastructure for which the Federal Government has more than 500 MDAs. And we are talking of poverty when we are actually wasting resources of the commonwealth on needless duplications of service organisations, with their sprawling bureaucracies? If the creation of the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs was in response to militancy and the need to secure the nation’s oil-producing base, what such justification can be adduced for the South-West Development Commission, or the others?

Conscientious service delivery by the federal and state MDAs, I think, would solve the problems that drive the clamour for these organisations. If we want to cut down the cost of governance, we must steer away from the development commissions as one step.