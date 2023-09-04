Omotoso, Egube, Abayomi, Giwa, 23 others make Sanwo-Olu’s fresh nominees’ list

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State House of Assembly, will on Tuesday commence fresh screening of a second batch of nominees sent to by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for confirmation.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who announced this at a plenary on Monday, urged the screening committee led by Fatai Mojeed to ensure a thorough screening process and report to the House on Thursday.

Prior to the Speaker’s comment, the Clerk of the House, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, read a letter from the governor listing the names presented.

In the letter, Governor Sanwo-Olu said some of the names were represented while new names were added.

Titled: ‘Fowarding of Official List of Nominees for Appointment as Commissioners and Special Advisers’, the letter thanked the Speaker and members of the House for their diligence and commitment in relation to the recent screening and confirmation of 22 nominees.

“Your rigorous accessment of these nominees in adherence to your constitutional obligations demonstrates your dedication to ensuring a competent and effective council,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said after careful consideration of the 17 names that were rejected, “I have decided to represent a list of nominees which includes a balanced selection of previously presented and new individuals.

“This list represents a broad political spectrum and diverse backgrounds reflective of the rich diversity of our lovely state,” he added in the letter.

The governor said he is confident that the new nominees would bring fresh ideas that would help the growth and progress of Lagos.

He urged the House to screen the nominees for clearance, which include:

1. Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen

2. Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi

3. Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi

4. Engr. Olalere Odusote

5. Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola

6. Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem

7. Mr. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe

8. Mr. Samuel Egube

9. Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu

10. Mrs. Bolaji Cecelia Dada

11. Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare

12. Mr. Olugbenga Omotoso

13. Mr. Mosopefolu George

14. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje

15. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

16. Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi

17. Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola

18. Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has resolved to review the performance of the 2023 budget in preparation for the presentation of the 2024 budget eatimate by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that the House had approved N1.768 trillion for the Year 2023.

Speaker Obasa urged the Committee for the budget review, headed by Hon. Sa’ad Olumo to ensure a proper review and make its report available to the House.