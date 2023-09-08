Omokri faults Rufai Oseni’s claim on media coverage of EndSARS

A socio-political activist, Reno Omokri has faulted Arise TV presenter, Rufai Oseni over claims that the station was the only broadcast outfit that covered the EndSARS movement.

Earlier today (September 8, 2023) on the Morning Show, Oseni alleged that AriseTV was the only station that broadcast the incidents leading up to the #EndSARS affair live.

He was immediately corrected by his senior colleague, Dr. Reuben Abati, who told him he was exaggerating and that other stations covered the affair.

An argument then ensued on the live programme, which ended with Dr. Abati asking Rufai to be moderate and then calling an abrupt commercial break.

Moments later, Oseni then went on the X, formerly known as Twitter platform, to accuse some persons of being liars, and insisted that only AriseTV broadcast live on that day.

Former Presidential spokesperson and bestselling author, Omokri then produced video evidence of Channels TV broadcasting live on the days of the incident in question (October 20 and 21, 2020), and viewers could even hear gunshots in the background as the live footage, with a Channels correspondent ran.

It remains to be seen how Oseni would respond to the video evidence.