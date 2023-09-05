Omo-Agege greets Igbuzo on 60th birthday

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated his erstwhile Chief of Staff, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, on his 60th birthday.

Omo-Agege, in a congratulatory message said: “Igbuzor deployed his oratorical and strategic qualities in his leadership style and thus providing a work environment which immensely contributed to the great strides and modest successes my office recorded when he served as my Chief of Staff.”

In the message personally signed by him, the former Deputy President of the Senate described Igbuzor as a man of sterling qualities, even as he prayed to Almighty God to grant him many more fruitful years.

“Being a Pastor, he brings his humanitarian attributes to bear in all his dealings, not surprisingly because of his Marxian socialist background from his students movement days at UNIBEN.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the company of Dr. Otive Igbuzor, a Pro-Democracy activist of no mean repute, a humanitarian, writer, lecturer, consultant and a firm believer in Project Nigeria and was privileged to have had him as my Chief of Staff.

“On behalf of my family, I want to thank God for your life and to wish you many happy returns of today. As you continue to strive to make our dear nation the envy of other nations through your impactful contributions and selfless service to humanity, I pray that you will live long to see the rewards of your labour.”