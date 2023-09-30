Omimi hails Oborevwori’s tribunal victory, describes affirmation as divine mandate

The former Political Adviser to the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Daniel Omimi Esquire, has described the triple victory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at the Delta State Election Petition Tribunal, as a vindication of divine mandate on the Governor to occupy Dennis Osadebay’s house, Asaba.

The Governorship election petition tribunal, had, on Friday, September 29, dismissed the tripartite petitions of APC Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, SDP,s Kenneth Gbagi , as well as Labour Party,s Professor ken Pela , as lacking in merit, having been unable to prove they won the march 2023 Governorship elections in Delta.

The former Governor Okowa, ‘s Political Adviser, said it has now become clear to even the opposition, that Governor Oborevwori is a man of destiny, judging from the multitude of legal obstacles that he overcame in the build-up to becoming Governor.

While commending the election petition tribunal judges for a well-balanced judgment devoid of sentiments, Omimi Esquire appealed to the trio of Omo Agege, Gbagi, and Ken Pela, to see the outcome of the judgment as the will of the majority of Deltans as amply demonstrated in the outcome of the elections which the PDP Candidate, Oborevwori, won convincingly.

The former Political Adviser urged Deltans from across the party and ethnic affiliations to continue to support the MORE agenda of Governor Oborevwori’s administration, affirming that from his performance so far, the Governor will keep to his campaign promises to Deltans.

He therefore congratulated Governor Oborevwori, the State PDP family, and indeed all stakeholders, for their unwavering commitment to the peace and unity of the state in line with the Governor, ‘s visions

Said Omimi Esquire, “l am particularly vindicated by the outcome of the tribunal verdict which affirmed his Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the winner of the March 2023 Delta Guber elections. This is a clear fact that his emergence is divinely orchestrated by God. With all the legal hurdles placed in his way, he has continued to emerge victorious. It can only be God. I hereby appeal to our distinguished brothers, Ovie Omo Agege, Kenneth Gbagi, and Ken Pela, to see the tribunal judgment in favor of Governor Oborevwori, as a message from God to sheathe their swords henceforth and join in the task of taking Delta to more heights of development and unity. That’s the way to go”