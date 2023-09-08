Olympic qualifiers: We’re ready for tough battles in Dakar – NBF

Elena Vystropova (L) of Azerbaijan defends against Edith Ogoke (R) of Nigeria during the women’s Middleweight (75kg) boxing round of 16 of the 2012 London Olympic Games at the ExCel Arena August 5, 2012 in London. AFP PHOTO

The Secretary-General of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), Dapo Akinyele, says Team Nigeria is ready for tough battles at the Paris 2024 Africa Boxing qualifiers starting on Saturday in Dakar.

Akinyele gave the assurance in a telephone chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from Dakar.

NAN reports that Team Nigeria, already in Dakar, is made up of nine boxers – six females and three males – and two coaches.

The boxers were selected from more than 20 boxers who had been in a two-week camping.

The Paris 2024 Africa Boxing qualifiers would end on Sept. 15.

Adeleye said that Team Nigeria was ready to pick from the few slots for African countries in spite of the large contingent of boxers from different countries in Africa billed to participate in the competition.

“The boxing qualifiers will be tough. There are many countries here competing.

“I have no doubt that in spite of the large contingent of boxers, we are ready but we are not sure of the categories yet.

“We have been ready for the challenge right from Nigeria and we have trained well.

“We want to pick the Olympics ticket, that will make us happy,” he said.

Adeleye said that the team was confident that United Kingdom-based Patricia Mbata would secure an Olympics boxing ticket.

“Mbata trains at the Finchley Amateur Boxing Club in England, the gym where superstar Anthony Joshua started as a teenager.

“Mbata is aiming to secure her ticket to Paris 2024 in Senegal,” he said.

NAN reports that the male boxers in the team are Omole Dolapo (57kg) featherweight, Fatai Moshood (71kg) welterweight, and United Kingdom-based Olaore Adams (92kg) heavyweight.

The female boxers in the team are Oyesiji Adeola (50kg) light-flyweight, Adesina Zainab (54kg) Bantamweight, Joy Ojo (57kg) Featherweight, Cynthia Ogunsemilore (60kg) lightweight, Damilola Shodipe (66kg) Welterweight, and Patricia Mbata (75kg) middleweight.

The coaches are Anthony Konyegwachie (Head Coach) and Adura Olalehin.