Oluwo congratulates new Soun of Ogbomoso

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has congratulated Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye on his appointment as Soun of Ogbomoso.

In a statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, he described the appointment as a blessing to pure and unadulterated monarchy in Yorubaland, urging his contenders to cooperate with the Godly chosen to move Ogbomoso forward.

“I felicitate and congratulate the new Soun of Ogbomoso, His Royal Majesty, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Labour, on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers. I have a strong hope that his enthronement will be a blessing to the pure, unadulterated Yoruba monarchy and institution as enshrined by our founding father, Oduduwa.

“I beseech his contenders to resign to the will of Olodumare (God) by cooperating with the newly appointed Soun to move Ogbomoso land forward. Only God enthrones.

“Equally, I commend Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the kingmakers for making the right choice. God will strengthen the new king to pilot the affairs of the ancient city.”