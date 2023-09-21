Oluremi Tinubu is a First Lady made for Nigeria’s present challenges, says Omo-Agege

Oluremi Tinubu

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu as as a woman that came equipped for the challenges of the office.

In a message on the 63rd anniversary of her birthday, Omo-Agege said her stature, political acumen and management capacity can only be compared to those one-time American First Lady, Mrs. Hilary Clinton who was a pillar of support for her husband, President Bill Clinton.

“From her sterling political consciousness and active role while President Tinubu was Lagos governor to becoming a federal lawmaker in Nigeria’s apex legislative chamber, the Senate, our First Lady garnered invaluable experience that Nigeria sorely needs as the President squares up to the task of returning the country to the path of sustainable growth,” Omo-Agege who is also the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State said.

In a statement issued by Mr. Sunny Areh, his Media Adviser, Omo-Agege stated that like other great First Ladies in other climes, Mrs. Tinubu’s calm mien, experience and vision will come in handy in building a great Nigeria.

“Our country is lucky to have Senator Oluremi Tinubu as First Lady at this crucial time of our political and economic trajectory. She represents strength, visionary leadership, greatness and fight for democracy,” attributes, he stated are needed in the onerous task of rebuilding the country.

He wished her excellent health and more wisdom from God in the days ahead.