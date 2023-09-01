Olubadan crowns 116-year-old ‘Baale’ as 33 others elevated to Obaship status

By Adeola Badru

It was a historic sight to behold on Friday at the ancient Oja’ba Olubadan Palace, as a 116-year-old Baale of Abanla in Ido Local Government, was elevated to the Obaship status of Oba Tiamiyu Olubiyi Oladipupo, the Alaba of Abanla by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun.

Thirty-three other community chiefs (Baales) were also elevated and crowned by the Olubadan.

The event, which marked the first in the history of the ancient city, attracted dignitaries from different walks of life, who converged on the venue to rejoice with the newly-elevated chiefs, which led to a traffic logjam.

The pomp and pageantry that greeted the ceremony could not be hidden, as relatives, friends and well-wishers of the crowned chiefs, thronged the venue in different traditional attires.

But the Otun Olubadan, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, a former governor of the state, and a member of the Olubadan-in-Council, did not show up at the coronation, where other members of the traditional council were present.

Different traditional rites were observed during the event, among which were the paying of homage to the monarch and cultural display.

While speaking at the event, the state’s Commissioner for Local and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Olusegun Olayiwola, said the Olubadan of Ibadan is crowning his Baales as Obas. It is not the government that is giving the Baales the crowns.

“The consenting authority today is the Olubadan and not the governor. I want to charge the newly elevated Baales on behalf of the governor to do good to their people. I thank all the people in Ibadanland,” he said.

In his remarks, the Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun expressed gratitude to the governor for approving the ceremony.

Oba Balogun, whose address was read on his behalf by his younger brother, Senator Kola Balogun, said: “We are here today to fulfil the promise made last month when a similar exercise was held at the ancient Mapo Hall over there for my members of Advisory Council that some of our Baales in Ibadanland would be elevated and crowned as Royal Highnesses.”

“We are here today for the elevation and crowning of 34 of them from our various communities in our six local government councils of Akinyele, Lagelu, Egbeda, Ona-Ara, Ido and Oluyole. The list of the beneficiaries is in the programme of the event.”

“The palace is aware of contentions in the domains of a few of today’s beneficiaries of the elevation and attempts to stop their elevation by the aggrieved parties acknowledged.”

“But, we decided to go ahead with the elevation of the affected few alongside others because they are not being newly installed as Baales and should they be denied, it is the affected communities that would suffer the loss.”

“So, we considered it more appropriate to go ahead with the elevation as planned while the aggrieved parties continue with the process of how to ‘right’ the acclaimed ‘wrong’ in installing the affected Baales in the first instance and I want to publicly assure all that as soon as it is evidentially established that a wrong was actually committed in installing somebody as a Baale, such stands removed without any pressure.”

“As recalled during our last exercise, we have a unique system in our traditional set-up in Ibadan which continues to evolve, responding to dynamics of demand as occasions may dictate and this has been confirming the agelong aphorism that the only thing that is permanent in life is change.”

“In our responses to the changes over the years, there had always been issues on forging consensuses as arguments for and against always ensue. Thankfully, the issue of some of our Baales wearing crowns has never been a subject of debate as there’s a consensus on it.”

“In short, whatever we are today in Ibadan as far as our traditional system is concerned are products of periodic changes we have passed through and there is no shying away from making this our own contribution to the system with the conviction that posterity will record us rightly.”

“By today’s exercise, we have completely changed the face of Ibadan traditional system and we can now rub shoulders with other places in the comity of towns and cities.”

“It is gratifying to note that the public opinion on the first leg of the exercise has been that of applause and commendation and we are convinced and happy that by the elevation exercises, including the one we are doing today, we are meeting the yearnings and expectations of our people.”

“Once again, the determination of our governor in the state, Engr. Makinde, FNSE in ensuring the making of this history cannot be over-emphasized.”

“We cannot gloss over the boldness and political will of his predecessor, late Sen. Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi who against all odds broke the jinx which had become a recurring decimal since the advent of the current democratic experience.”

“May his soul continue to peacefully rest. Whatever flaws noticed in the steps taken by the late former governor Ajimobi on the issue have been corrected by Engr. Makinde, giving us confidence that what we are doing has come to stay.”

“At this juncture, it needs be stressed that the liberalism being brought into the system should not be taken for granted. We all know that there’s hierarchy in our system and what we are doing does not give room for the traditional hierarchy to be eroded in any manner.”

“Honour must at all times be given to whom honour is due. I won’t go into repetition of the oath that will be administered on the new Obas after your crowning today, but, the oath must be your guide.”

“Your Excellencies, top government functionaries present, our invited Royal Fathers both from within and outside the state, my members of Advisory Council, eminent personalities, my good people of Ibadanland, gentlemen of the press, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, I thank you all for creating time to be part of another historic event in our traditional system in Ibadanland with some of our Baales receiving crowns as Obas with the appellation of Royal Highnesses,” he stated.