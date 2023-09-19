Olu of Warri to speak on fight against poverty in New York

His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri Kingdom would take his fight against poverty to global stage as he lend his voice against the scourge in the annual Concordia summit in New York.

The event is a round table discussion on the theme “From Poverty to Empowerment: Raising the Bar on Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.”

In the next three days, the Olu will join other array of attendees from a multitude of sectors and geographies to spark dialogue, promote collaboration, and collectively pave the path toward a more equitable, sustainable future.

The Olu, since his coronation as the 21st Olu of Warri, have spoken about the need to tackle poverty across the world.

Worried about the scourge, he has initiated various programs and also partnered with different countries and bodies to alleviate poverty in his kingdom.

The Concordia summit organizers expressed worry that in spite of the fact that large populations in every country are above extreme and national poverty lines, they are still faced with economic insecurity and some level of deprivation.

According to them, “The next generation needs a new way of thinking about inclusion that starts with everyone having their full range of essential needs met.

“Can the world move toward a higher benchmark and erase poverty more decisively and do so while simultaneously taking action to get on a net-zero pathway?”

Concordia is the leading public-private sector forum alongside the UN General Assembly

Its annual summit upholds a remarkable legacy of uniting heads of state, policymakers, business executives, NGO leaders, entrepreneurs, and activists for over a decade.

The summit is the largest and most inclusive nonpartisan forum alongside the UN General Assembly.

This year’s gathering will establish market-led solutions to the greatest challenges of today.