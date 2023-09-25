Olojo festival: Pan-Africanism is non-negotiable, says Ooni 

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has called on stakeholders in Africa to prioritise the unity of the African continent, saying pan-Africanism is non-negotiable.

Ooni made the call while speaking with newsmen in his palace on Sunday in preparation for seclusion as part of the Olojo rites.

He said that stakeholders should not be deprived of the Pan African movement and that behaviour should be very apt.

The Ooni called on the African continent to unite and be peaceful for the development of its citizenry.

“Pan African movement is not negotiable as this is a way out for us in Africa, for the unity of African continent as this must be paramount to all of us.

“I will use the medium to pray for African Unity and movement, for actualisation of Pan Africanism. We therefore as stakeholders must play our roles to ensure that Africa as a continent speaks in unity,” he stated.

Ooni emphasised that Nigeria needs spiritual intervention at this time of economy downturn, adding that he would utilise this period to pray for way out at the seclusion.

“I will pray for the unity of Africa. Things are very hard. We all know the economic challenges that people are facing.

“This is the time we need spiritual and divine intervention. My annual OLOJO seclusion. This is how my ancestors have been doing it.

”We should pray very well because things are very hard. We all know the state of the economy. It is a sensitive thing that needs prayer which should not go out of hand.

“My prayer also would be to pray for divine intervention for the government of President Bola AhmedTinubu in order to turn things right because the expectation of people is so high”, the Ooni stated

The royal father explained that everywhere is so tense now and people are not finding life easy, but he would use the seclusion period to pray for the leaders.

Ooni said Olojo is an annual festival, stressing that there’s nothing he asked for, since 8-years which could not be answered. “I talked to my creator and my ancestors and they answered me speedily.

Oba Ogunwusi called for support for the president in order to move the nation forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Olojo festival is the biggest festival on the culture calendar of Ile-Ife.

The Olojo (controller of time-Death) festival is celebrated in remembrance of Ogun, the god of iron who is believed to be the first son of Oduduwa as well as the creation of the world according to Yoruba mythology.

The festival takes place annually in October and involves several elaborate ritual prayers led by the Ooni.

It is marked by a carnival-like atmosphere and is attended by people of all ages. Olojo has remained popular in Ile-Ife because it is the only day in the year believed to be specially blessed by Olodumare (the Creator of the Universe).