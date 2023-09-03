Olam gifts N5m to winners of Pure Blisspromo

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Olam OK Food, producers of Pure Bliss Biscuits and Wafers, has presented N5 million to five winners in the ongoing second edition of Millionaire Consumer Promotion, Promo.

The firm explained that 21winners who emerged previously had received N1 million each, to make a total of N26 million disbursed so far.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Lagos, Brand Manager, Pure Bliss, Bukola Yusuph, said that the initiative is an avenue to reward and uplift the moods of consumers at a time when people are passing through tough and harsh times in the economy.

Yusuph explained that the promo was extended by six weeks due to increased demand, to enable more participation.

She stated: “We are delighted by the participation so far and due to popular demand, we have extended the promo by another six weeks. As the promo comes to a close on September fifth, we urge everyone to buy their favourite Pure Bliss cookies or wafers promo pack, look inside the pack for a 7-digit code and stand a chance to be part of 60 lucky people to win one million naira each and 30-million-naira worth of airtime up for grabs.”