Olajengbesi hails Ajulo, Falana’s wife, Afe Babalola’s daughter on SAN shortlist

Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has commended Olukayode Ajulo, Mrs Funmi, wife of Mr Femi Falana (SAN), as well as Mrs Folashade Alli, daughter of Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) on their shortlist to be conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

In a statement on Friday, Olajengbesi said the shortlist of Ajulo, Falana, and Alli is a testament to years of hard work, steadfast commitment to the development of Nigeria’s justice system, and sacrifice of a lifetime.

“Let the elders that dispense justice well be worthy of double honour, especially those who labour in justice, equity and fairness.

“No doubt, the shortlist of distinguished senior lawyers — Dr Ajulo; Mrs Falana, Mrs Alli, amongst others — is well-deserved. Their selection crowned their years of silent labour in the judicial space and one can only hope that the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) will ultimately promote them into the inner bar.

“The elevation of these senior lawyers will not only advance the cause of justice in Nigeria but enrich the calibre of distinguished personalities and persons of pristine character in the inner bar.”

On Thursday, the LPPC released the list of 69 lawyers to be conferred with the SAN titles.