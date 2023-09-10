Olabisi Esther wins maiden Gospel Groove Talent Quest

By Bassey Ekaette, edited by Ayo Onikoyi

The maiden edition of the Eazee Concepts Global Groove Talent Quest, a talent hunt competition aimed at discovering, empowering and grooming young gospel music artistes, with a balance of ministry and industry principles has been concluded, with Miss Olabisi Anuoluwapo Esther emerging as winner.

She carted home a brand new car, N10m cash prize as well as a three-year recording and management deal. She expressed her gratitude to her fans as well as the organisers of the first of its kind competition. She said her biggest challenge during the contest was her heart posture, due to the impactful messages and lessons got during the period. She said they got to her so welI that she fought hard to rethink and re-prioritize her goals and dreams in fulfilling her service to Him.

“I bless God for it was a dream come through for me, so I’m returning all the glory back to him for the great opportunity that he just gave me, I pray to make him proud and also the organization”, she said. She added that winning the top prize was a surprise due to the plethora of talents in the context. She said all she hoped for was for God to give her visibility through the platform, not knowing that God had greater plans in stock for her. She also hinted that she looks forward to infusing indigenous styles like Apala, Afro Juju, Highlife and other cultural flairs and sounds into her style of music, going forward.

Popular music instructor and project manager, Ben Ogbeiwi announced that there was N300m worth of prizes distributed to winners. He told reporters at the event that the challenges around putting together such a kind of show were quite enormous but were also envisaged. He said the team was able to start working and stop complaining or talking, because they understood the likely challenges.

He said, “This is an initiative of EeZee Concepts Global, which is designed to give participants the opportunity of building a music career, equipped with sound ministry values for the kingdom of God.”

He said most of the biggest secular musicians out there today started music tutelage from the church. That understanding he said made the team see the opportunities more than the challenges.

He said over 6,000 persons originally registered for the competition in less than two weeks. He said the performances and drive were so intense it threw the team into a selection dilemma at different stages. Choosing the very best out of all the talented youngsters was quite a herculean task, he stated. He also expressed his satisfaction with the female participants who he described as awesome during the entire duration of the campaign.

He said: ” When I started the label many years ago, I said things like we need to introduce more ladies to the system. As a label executive and by Gods help, we have introduced a number of female gospel artistes who have come to do well. Our products include but are not limited to; Mercy Chinwo, Judy K, Esther Orji, Chidinma Ikile and others. If you check their track record before we came into it, you won’t see so much that has happened with respect to song writing, production and all of that. They are gifted people and they have been doing well but it was a case apart from Chidinma who moved from secular to gospel. She already had a career.”

In terms of life after the competition for the contestants, Mr Ogbeiwi said they are winning a career and not a prize. He opined that the cash and car will aid their careers in a way but not like the three year deal in terms of nurturing and sustainability. He said people need to see them making progress and that’s where his organisation comes in.

Oh his part, Mr EeZee Tee said the fact that the four finalists were all females gladdens his heart. He also encouraged the participants to pray for grace and the Holy Spirit in everything they do. He said the male contestants were good but the ladies had more finesse, as reflected in the votes.

He said Mr Eazi T is talented, absolutely honest, outspoken, disciplined and professional. He also said sponsorship was very challenging before Mr Eazi came into the picture. He also said the competition will pave the way for more future stars to emerge