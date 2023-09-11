Okhueleigbe wins Nigerian international Golf Tournament in Tanzania

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The young Nigerian golfer & Financial Expert, Ms Ebosetale Okhueleigbe has clinched the coveted overall winner’s trophy at the CEO Golf Cup tournament with 40 Stableford points.

The grand finale of the tournament took place on 9th September 2023.

The Sea Cliff Golf Resort & Spa in Zanzibar, Tanzania played host to the participants with representatives all over the world.

Miss Okhueleigbe, also a financial Auditor by profession took up golfing just 8 months ago at Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos.

She is also a member of Lagos Golfers Club, Tsunami Golfers and Elephant Cement Golf Club, Shagamu.

She danced to receive her trophy, and prizes that included a Kenya Airways ticket to choice destination, 1 week stay at The Sea Cliff Hotel & Resort, a golf bag, golf clothing and shoes that was presented by CEO of Sea Cliff Resort and MD Kenya Airlines, cheered on by the audience.

Meanwhile, she has received a floodgate of congratulatory messages for this great feat.