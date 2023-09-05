Oil theft: Ogalla reads riot act to PSO’s, FOC’s, Commanders of warships

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla has warned that under his watch, there will be zero tolerance for crude oil theft even as he has emphasized that any officer or rating that is found to be involved in crude oil theft, COT, will be punished to the full extent of the law.

Addressing Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs), Commanders of Autonomous Units, and Directors at the 2023 Nigerian Navy Retreat at Naval headquarters on Tuesday, Ogalla said, “Recently, there has been a lot of media frenzy on the issue of COT. Unfortunately, some of these are intentionally propagated to embarrass the NN and misinform unsuspecting members of the public.

“We cannot afford to be complacent or make the NN vulnerable for exploitation by mischief makers. I therefore want to make this clear that under my watch there is zero tolerance for COT in the NN. Any officer or rating that is found to be involved in COT will be punished to the full extent of the law”.

To the Commanders, he said, “I expect you to go back and educate your officers and men about the dangers of COT. The government looks up to us to lead the fight to eradicate COT. Accordingly, we must work together with sister Services and other related agencies to stamp out the menace.

“Nigerians expect their Navy to remain above reproach, as a force they can admire and rely upon. Gentlemen, it behooves us to take fierce pride in this obligation.

“Discipline is essential for any successful organization, but it is especially important to the military. As Commanders, I am counting on you to uphold discipline in your commands. Be role models to your officers and men. Set a high standard of conduct and enforce the rules fairly and consistently. Always do the right thing especially when it is hard.

“Related to this is the need to enhance Civil-Military Cooperation and relations with civilians in your Areas of Operation. When the people we are there to serve see us as partners, they are more likely to support our efforts and cooperate with us. This can make a big difference in our ability to achieve our objectives and build a more stable and secure environment.

“To set a clear direction and build momentum, we identified some quick impact projects and conceptual initiatives that would be completed and commissioned within my first 100 days in office. I am aware; this has been communicated to you. Accordingly, I am looking forward to hearing the progress you have made on the performance targets.

“One of the conceptual initiatives I am eager to listen to is the Strategic Plan to tackle Crude Oil Theft (COT) which is a serious crime that is costing the nation billions of dollars each year. It is also a threat to our national security.

“I charge you to be mindful of the welfare of those under you. Prioritize the welfare of your subordinates, not just as a compassionate matter, but as an essential to mission success. Importantly, create a conducive environment for your subordinates to air their views, contribute to decision making and where required, seek redress.

“In doing these, keep close watch on your mental, physical and emotional health, and the health of those you lead. When people are happy and healthy, they are more productive and resilient and are also more likely to stay in Service.

“On my part, I will continue to provide opportunities for job satisfaction and self-actualization as well as recognize and reward hard work and dedication. Issues relating to personnel accommodation, uniform items and appointment/draft cycle are already receiving attention.

“Similarly, I have directed that vehicles be provided by Commands, Bases, units and establishments including boats for those in the riverine areas, as fuel subsidy palliative to ease personnel transportation.

“My expectation during this Retreat is that we will have robust discussions that will lead to far-reaching decisions on repositioning the NN to better meet its constitutional mandate and responsibilities in a rapidly changing security landscape.

“I urge us not to be content with our status quo performance. We must identify precisely where we are as a Service, determine where we need to be, and then develop a plan to get there.

“Most importantly, we must identify specific barriers constraining performance improvement and mission accomplishment. Success demands that we are ruthlessly honest in our self-assessment. I am confident that at the end of this Retreat, we would have a roadmap that will address the threats facing the country”.

Continuing he said, “In line with the President’s us marching orders to deal decisively with all security challenges facing the country, my vision statement is “To have a highly motivated professional naval force capable of shaping the security outcomes within Nigeria’s maritime domain and the littorals including land-based engagements in fulfillment of Nigeria’s national interest.

Towards this end, my mission is, “To Maintain and equip a professional competent and ethical naval force while leveraging on all elements of national power for the effective defence of Nigeria’s maritime area of interest against all forms of threat in fulfillment of national security imperatives”.

To achieve this mission, my Command Philosophy is anchored on leading with integrity, courage and relentless pursuit for excellence. This Command Philosophy is in consonance with the core values of the NN. My Strategic End-state is the attainment of a safe and secure maritime environment in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea to enable wealth creation, economic prosperity as well as national security, growth and development.

In tandem with this, I have issued the Chief of the Naval Staff Strategic Directive 2023–6 which highlights the expected deliverables along the 9 Lines of Development (LoDs) of the Nigerian Navy Strategic Plan (NNSP) 2021 -2030. It is imperative that all of you immediately key into the vision so that together, we can take the NN to greater heights.

In his opening remarks, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval headquarters, Rear Admiral JD Akpan said, the retreat was organized to enable the CNS to communicate his mission, vision, and command philosophy to Commanders.

“It also provides a platform for Commanders to brief the CNS on their plan of action to implement the Strategic Directive, as well highlight progress report on the CNS 100 Days Performance Targets.

“Similarly, the Retreat would afford us the opportunity to reassess the threat environment and review our operations and activities with a view to identifying gaps that could be addressed for better performance.